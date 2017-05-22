As Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar completes 25 years, Farah Khan celebrates her silver anniversary. See photos

Farah Khan feels fortunate for having got love and opportunities in filmdom. Her first film was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Farah Khan feels fortunate for having got love and opportunities in filmdom. Her first film was Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

It is a special day for Farah Khan as today she has completed 25 years in filmdom. Farah Khan, now a successful filmmaker, started her career in Indian cinema as a choreographer 25 years ago with Aamir Khan-starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Farah took to Twitter to express her happiness today, “25 yrs today JJWS released.. its my silver anniversary in the industry today,n i still feel it’s just the interval..2nd half abhi baaki hain.”

Farah also thanked Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar director Mansoor Khan and wrote, “Thank u Mansoor Khan for taking a chance on me! I celebrate 25 yrs of being in this industry… http://www.instagram.com/p/BUYUsDZBAhs/, along with a picture.

See the latest posts of Farah Khan:

25 yrs today JJWS released.. its my silver anniversary in the industry today,n i still feel it’s just the interval..2nd half abhi baaki hain — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 22, 2017

When Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released on May 22, 1992, the audience swayed to the moves choreographed by her. She also choreographed for films like 1942: A Love Story, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Dil To Pagal Hai.

Her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na in 2004, turned out to be a big hit. Thankful for her successful career, Farah said in a statement: “I’m so fortunate to be able to do what I love for the last 25 years. The constant love and support from the industry and my fans have been overwhelming.”

Her last directorial venture, Happy New Year, came out in 2014.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd