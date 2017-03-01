Farah Khan’s throwback pics with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are total nostalgia

Farah Khan has best throwback moments! Farah Khan has best throwback moments!

Bollywood is full of inspiring personalities. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan is one of them. Farah has been in the industry for nothing less than 25 years and for sure has some amazing memories, which are worth cherishing. These days, Farah is quite active on social media and has been sharing with her fans some adorable throwback pictures.

Now, these pictures have Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, her dear friend Shah Rukh Khan and even ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you go through these throwback clicks, you can actually make a then-and-now comparison of all these stars.

Farah, who married filmmaker Shirish Kunder in 2004 and is a mother of three kids, took to her Instagram account to share Bhansali’s picture, which will make you think – Did he ever look like this too? Sanjay is young, very young, making us recall if we have ever seen this avatar of the filmmaker.

Farah wrote with the picture, “sanjay bhansali n i circa 1992.. frm wrap day of 1942-aLoveStory.. we ve come a long way baby!” Then a few days ago she shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan. The actor, who is daunted as the hottest man alive, looks like a college-goer spending quality time with Farah.

Along with this picture, Farah wrote, “@hrithikroshan n i in 2003 New Years in Koh samui.. its good to clean the cupboards once in a while- u find rare pics” Well, Farah has a big hand in making Hrithik’s debut unforgettable. She was the one who choreographed “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai.

Farah’s friendship with Shah Rukh Khan is not something we can miss writing about. She has choreographed him and even directed him. The close friends have always stood for each other. Farah’s last film as a director with SRK – Happy New Year, did not do well, but her debut film Main Hoon Na and also Om Shanti Om withe the actor were blockbusters.

Farah even choreographed Aamir Khan in Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. When the film completed 25 years, Farah shared a cute picture of the cast and crew. Can’t really believe it has been so long, right? Well, her throwback pictures also have Salman Khan, and also an adorable picture of her childhood, with brother Sajid Khan.

