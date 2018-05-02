Concept of gender swap really appealed to me: Farah Khan on Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan

Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding has been sung by Badshah. Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding has been sung by Badshah.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had fun working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor on the song from the film Veere Di Wedding. She says she loved the gender swap concept of the song. Veere Di Wedding also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Tilsania. Farah worked with them on “Tareefan.”

“This is the second music video that I’m doing after ‘Bluffmaster’s ‘Ek main aur ek tu hain’ and I really think we have taken this one to the next level,” Farah said in a statement. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding will release on June 1. The film is presented by Ekta Kapoor’s home banner Balaji Motion Pictures and is a romantic comedy is co-produced by Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.

“The concept of a gender swap really appealed to me. We made the boys the decorative pieces in the song with the girls being the heroes here. It was so much fun working with some truly empowered and enlightened women like Rhea, Ekta, Kareena, Sonam, Shikha and Swara,” she added.

The song is sung by Badshah. “It is a fun and lively song, I got the privilege to work with such amazing ladies… Hoping this is my latest Bollywood hit and all my fans enjoy it,” he said.

Talking about the film at the trailer launch, Sonam Kapoor had said, “I don’t think a film like this has been made before. It is entertaining and has everything from romance to drama. And why can’t a female headline a commercial film that is about girls which has a story? Things might change if this film works, I hope it brings about a change in the roles that are written for us.”

