Farah Khan receives a lot of love for the Japanese adaptation of Om Shanti Om, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om has been recreated into a play in Japan by Takarazu.

Director Farah Khan flew to Japan for the opening night of the play as a front row guest. Sharing her excitement, Farah posted a picture and wrote, “1st Bollywood film ever to get its own international musical adaptation!! #oso opening night! Picture abhi baaki hain..”

Talking about the same, Farah said, “I’m thrilled and honoured that Takarazu has made my most loved film into a musical..proving that our countries may be far apart but our hearts have the same emotions.”

Om Shanti Om is running in theaters across Japan from the last three years, and has now become the first Indian film to receive such an honor. Farah also spent some time backstage with the lead pair Kurenai and Kasuki, who have stepped into Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s shoes.

Congratulating Farah on the news, Bollywood celebs posted a number of wishes on her timeline. While Deepika Padukone wrote, “Love You and miss you @TheFarahKhan !!!❤️ #forevergrateful 🙏,” Shah Rukh Khan was thinking of a sequel, and said, “Arre yaar. Let’s do it in part 2 now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love OSO.”

Arre yaar. Let’s do it in part 2 now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love OSO http://t.co/g0tL0b78zt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2017

Was a small part of it but this one’s a big big honour for me too @TheFarahKhan. All thanks to you and @iamsrk. Party abhi baaki hai. http://t.co/RXFvc9q9ed — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) July 23, 2017

Arjun Rampal, who was seen in a negative role in the film, tweeted, “Awesome Farah….Om Shanti Om.” Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Was a small part of it but this one’s a big big honour for me too @TheFarahKhan. All thanks to you and @iamsrk. Party abhi baaki hai.”

