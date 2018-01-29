Dhadak: Farah Khan returns to choreography with Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor song ‘Jhingaat’

Farah Khan choreographs Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Farah Khan choreographs Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Farah Khan has made every superstar dance to her tunes. However, a decade back, she took a break from choreographing stating that her main aim was to make films and become a full time director. But now, Farah has returned to choreographing for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The special song is a part of their Bollywood debut, Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit Sairat. The film is being produced by Farah’s good friend Karan Johar.

No points for guessing the song. Yes, it is the popular track from Sairat titled “Zinghat”. Well, Farah is to choreograph the new version of the song for this Shashank Khaitan directorial. Farah shared a picture on her Instagram account revealing her latest stint as a choreographer. The new song is called “Jhingaat”. Farah wrote, “Keeping it under wraps!! Doing JHINGAAT all night😜With #gennext @ishaan95 @jahnvii.kapoor ♥” In other picture she had shared with Shashank, Farah wrote, “Night shoot!! #comingoutofretirement for Shashank Khaitan.”

While this announcement has made us extremely excited, it somewhere has made us nervous too whether or not this film will be able to match steps with Sairat, quite literally. The intense romance, a hard-hitting story and an enticing music which the original film offered, were reasons why it went on to win hearts and several awards too. But we are sure with Farah choreographing the song, it would surely become a rage on the lines of being a perfect Bollywood track.

Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The original was produced and directed by Nagraj Manjule. While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is based in Rajasthan. The team has already finished the first schedule of the film in Udaipur and is currently shooting at a suburban studio in Mumbai.

Dhadak will release on July 20.

