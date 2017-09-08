Farah Khan denies slamming Kangana Ranaut on spat with Hrithik Roshan: I’ve been misquoted

Farah Khan cleared air that she did not take any names or spoke anything about the Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan spat Farah Khan cleared air that she did not take any names or spoke anything about the Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan spat

Farah Khan found herself in the middle of storm when she gave her views on the ongoing Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan spat. On the sidelines of a media interaction in Mumbai, Farah was asked about the hottest topic taking round of the Bollywood corridors. As reported by PTI, Farah had said, “I don’t want to take anyone’s name. I don’t want to get caught in between. But every time you are playing a woman’s card. For me feminism is equality. In such a scenario a man should put himself in a woman’s shoes and vice versa and then it becomes easy to understand each other. One should deal with such matters carefully.”

However, the choreographer-director, who was in New Delhi today, to promote her upcoming TV show Lip Sing Battle, tried to clear air around her quote that according to her has been blown out of proportion. Farah, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said she was misquoted, as she never took any name.

“People are grown up enough to know what they want and frankly they are not my very close friends. Unless it’s my family member or I feel I have the conform factor to call up and say why you doing this, I don’t interfere in other people’s business,” the Happy New Year director said.

“I have been misquoted, to that girl I haven’t even said anything. I had not taken anybody’s names. Feminism I believe in. I’ve been a feminist long before the word was invented, and that I truly believe that it should be equal to both,” Farah added.

Bollywood felt the shock waves, after Kangana Ranaut’s explosive interview in Aap Ki Adalat few days back. While she boldly and bluntly opened various controversial pages of her personal life, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi came under her radar.

Without mincing words, she revealed how Hrithik dragged her into a legal battle by using ‘fake mails’ after their affair fell flat when Kangana tasted success after Queen. While her fans and most of Twiteratti has come out in strong support lauding her fiery attitude, B-town stars like Apurva Asrani, Sona Mohapatra and even Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan slammed her either directly or indirectly.

