Farah Khan can’t believe that Ananya Pandey is Chunky’s daughter, here’s why

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in Bollywood. Reports suggest various Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar and Salman Khan are keen to launch Ananya. But this time, she has caught another director’s attention, and no, it is not for a movie.

When mother Bhavna Pandey uploaded a picture of daughter Ananya on her Instagram, one of the first people to comment was Om Shant Om director Farah Khan and her comment is no more sensational than the picture itself. She wrote, “Do a dna test pls.. shes too lovely to b chunkys child,” and even added a laughter emoticon with it. Well, well, is Farah taking a jibe at Chunky? We see good humour, wonder what Chunky has to say to this.

In an interview earlier with Mirror Today, Chunky said that he has no qualms if Ananya wants to enter Bollywood. He had said, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision some time ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

Earlier this year, Ananya was seen training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The fan page of the young girl on Instagram gives a perfect glimpse into her preparations for her big Bollywood debut. Not only Ananya, her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky’s brother Chiki and Deanne Panday’s son) has also been gearing up for his Bollywood entry.

Ananya will soon make her debut in high society at le Bal. Each year since 1992, le Bal, also referred to as le Bal des Débutantes, brings together 20 girls and 20 boys from a dozen nationalities.

