Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and others attend Farah Khan’s birthday dinner. See photos

Farah Khan hosted a dinner for her friends and family on her 53rd birthday. Those who came for the party included Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 10, 2018 2:54 pm
photos of farah khan birthday party Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday on Tuesday.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan turned a year older on Tuesday. And it was good friend Anil Kapoor who decided to make the 53rd birthday of the ace-choreographer special. The Fanne Khan actor who had to meet Farah for a small lunch turned it into a big bash and we had Bollywood stars turning up at Farah’s residence Mumbai. Those who made it to Om Shanti Om director’s birthday bash included Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Karan Johar, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekha, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Earlier it was being reported that Farah wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with just close friends and family in attendance. But it was on Anil’s insistence that Farah agreed on a star-studded party. A source close to Farah told mid-day, “Farah and Anil go back a long way, and fondly call each other Papaji. She wanted to have a birthday lunch with Anil, but he good-naturedly refused and insisted on her hosting a soiree.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Anil who fondly calls Farah ‘Papaji’ wished his dear friend on Twitter as he tweeted, “Happy Birthday, Papaji! @TheFarahKhan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love!” Anil and Faran have worked together in films like Tees Maar Khan, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Pukar and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves among others.

Also, she spent her birthday eve with the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl Malaika Arora who wished her on Instagram with a photo of them posing with a pout and wrote, “Happy happy bday @farahkhankunder …here’s to many more chaiyyas n a life long supply of yakhni pulao….p.s..my pout is better than urs.”

See photo of all the celebrities who made it to Farah Khan’s birthday bash on Tuesday evening:

karan johar farah khan birthday party

anil kapoor farah khan birthday party

mini mathur and kabir khan farah khan birthday party

vishal and shekhar farah khan birthday party

kunal kapoor farah khan birthday party

arjun kapoor farah khan birthday party

chunky pandey farah khan birthday party

tabu farah khan birthday party

malaika arora farah khan birthday party

abhishek bachchan farah khan birthday party

navya nanada farah khan birthday party

shilpa shetty raj kundra farah khan birthday party

rajkummar rao farah khan birthday party

jackie shroff farah khan birthday party

punit malhotra farah khan birthday party

sajid khan farah khan birthday party

(All photos courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

