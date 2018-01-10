Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and others attend Farah Khan’s birthday dinner. See photos

Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday on Tuesday. Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan turned a year older on Tuesday. And it was good friend Anil Kapoor who decided to make the 53rd birthday of the ace-choreographer special. The Fanne Khan actor who had to meet Farah for a small lunch turned it into a big bash and we had Bollywood stars turning up at Farah’s residence Mumbai. Those who made it to Om Shanti Om director’s birthday bash included Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Karan Johar, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekha, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Earlier it was being reported that Farah wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with just close friends and family in attendance. But it was on Anil’s insistence that Farah agreed on a star-studded party. A source close to Farah told mid-day, “Farah and Anil go back a long way, and fondly call each other Papaji. She wanted to have a birthday lunch with Anil, but he good-naturedly refused and insisted on her hosting a soiree.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Anil who fondly calls Farah ‘Papaji’ wished his dear friend on Twitter as he tweeted, “Happy Birthday, Papaji! @TheFarahKhan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love!” Anil and Faran have worked together in films like Tees Maar Khan, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate, Pukar and My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves among others.

Happy Birthday, Papaji! @TheFarahKhan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 9, 2018

Also, she spent her birthday eve with the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl Malaika Arora who wished her on Instagram with a photo of them posing with a pout and wrote, “Happy happy bday @farahkhankunder …here’s to many more chaiyyas n a life long supply of yakhni pulao….p.s..my pout is better than urs.”

See photo of all the celebrities who made it to Farah Khan’s birthday bash on Tuesday evening:

(All photos courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

