Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others send her warm wishes

Farah Khan who celebrates her 53rd birthday on Tuesday is one such celebrity in the B-town whose friend circle is as vast as the Hindi film industry itself. Not only an ace choreographer and director, Farah is also a wonderful friend. Bollywood has poured in love and wishes for this lady don of Hindi cinema with some sweet messages.

Husband Shirish Kunder shared a picture of Farah with her three kids and wrote, “Nothing better than marrying someone who will always make you smile. Sometimes on purpose.” Farah’s BFF Sania Mirza wished her with a beautiful picture and wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the beautiful and gorgeous lady Farah Khan lots of love.”

Anil Kapoor too wished Farah on Twitter with a message that read, “Happy Birthday, Papaji! Farah Khan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love!” Sonu Sood also shared a message for the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family @TheFarahKhan ! I know we can always rely on a dialogue which we can say to each other at any point of time in our life : “MAIN HOON NA”.. love u always.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Farah when years back they were shooting for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna with a long heartfelt note. Recalling the old days, the actor wrote, “Inside the hard, loud, careless exterior demeanor she tries to project, she’s actually a very emotional, loving and caring person. Especially towards me and I appreciate that immensely. Happy Birthday my Farahbia.”

Happy birthday Farah! 🎂 May you have many many more years of love, laughter and dance 💃 @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/jWleIFovn6 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday @TheFarahKhan!!! Wish you lots of love, luck, happiness, and peace. Hope you have a fab day and an even better year ahead 😚😚😚 pic.twitter.com/VLijozWqJX — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 9, 2018

Happy Birthday Farrraaaahhhh! May you continue dancing your way through life…lots of love . Stay blessed always! @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/vw57t9rEkh — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 9, 2018

From Guru Dutt to Farah Khan… choreographers turned directors have made their mark in Bollywood,,, Happy Birthday @TheFarahKhan…. — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) January 9, 2018

Happy Birthday Dear Wifey, @TheFarahKhan ❤️ Nothing better than marrying someone who will always make you smile. Sometimes on purpose. pic.twitter.com/bTBvcXsWwl — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 9, 2018

Happiest Birthday to my darling @TheFarahKhan may you always be loved,blessed& revered🎉🎊😘😘❤️❤️🎂🎂🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/ncU9NdsPwQ — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday Capri 9 @TheFarahKhan .. love you. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 9, 2018

Not calling you or messaging @TheFarahKhan And you know why !! 😜❤Happy bday my dearest … to another year of joy happiness thin-ness awesomeness food-comas gupshups and more .. see you tomorrow at 7 😭😭😜😜 pic.twitter.com/sypE7oAyeA — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 8, 2018

Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family @TheFarahKhan ! I know we can always rely on a dialogue which we can say to each other at any point of time in our life : “MAIN HOON NA”.. love u always 💖 pic.twitter.com/JnxBdexk3j — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 9, 2018

Happy happy birthday to you @TheFarahKhan ❤️ love you too much 😘 http://t.co/Ehu4x6BL1r — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 8, 2018

Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the beautiful and gorgeous lady @TheFarahKhan lots of love ❤️ 😘🎉🎊🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/av6QdrPSn3 — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) January 9, 2018

Happy birthday to the fabulous @TheFarahKhan Ma’am. Keep spreading the infectious energy n the warmth that u always do n ofcourse making the mega blockbusters http://t.co/jbCwO1bGua you❤️❤️🎉 — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) January 9, 2018

To my darling @TheFarahKhan -may you have a fabulous birthday & a stupendous year ahead..thank you for always being there.. love you loads my faruuuuu .. let’s catch up soon. #AbhiTohTuJawaanHai pic.twitter.com/IeCwB2RTfM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2018

Wishing a super happyyy birthdayyy to the fabulous @TheFarahKhan!!! Keep spreading your vibrant energy!!!Lots of love!! 🌸 — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) January 9, 2018

Happiest birthday to the most fun, crazy and loving @TheFarahKhan! Hope you have the best day ever. Big hug from your Quadruplet ❤️😜🤗 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) January 9, 2018

Happy happy birthday to you @TheFarahKhan ❤️ love you tooo much 😘 pic.twitter.com/bzyg9zkTet — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 8, 2018

To the prettiest and the thinnest lady I know, the one who does so much for me and who I love unconditionally .. happy birthday dearest @TheFarahKhan ❤️

(We need more pictures together) pic.twitter.com/HugD454RtY — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) January 9, 2018

Happy Birthday, Papaji! @TheFarahKhan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 9, 2018

