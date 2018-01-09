Top News
  • Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others send her warm wishes

Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others send her warm wishes

Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh among others who sent love to the lady boss of Bollywood.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 6:15 pm
Happy Birthday Farah Khan Farah Khan celebrates her 53rd birthday today.
Related News

Farah Khan who celebrates her 53rd birthday on Tuesday is one such celebrity in the B-town whose friend circle is as vast as the Hindi film industry itself. Not only an ace choreographer and director, Farah is also a wonderful friend. Bollywood has poured in love and wishes for this lady don of Hindi cinema with some sweet messages.

Husband Shirish Kunder shared a picture of Farah with her three kids and wrote, “Nothing better than marrying someone who will always make you smile. Sometimes on purpose.” Farah’s BFF Sania Mirza wished her with a beautiful picture and wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the beautiful and gorgeous lady Farah Khan lots of love.”

Anil Kapoor too wished Farah on Twitter with a message that read, “Happy Birthday, Papaji! Farah Khan Making us all dance on her command she’s the ringmaster we all know, love & fear :p Your craziness can never be replaced! Lots of love!” Sonu Sood also shared a message for the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family @TheFarahKhan ! I know we can always rely on a dialogue which we can say to each other at any point of time in our life : “MAIN HOON NA”.. love u always.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture with Farah when years back they were shooting for Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna with a long heartfelt note. Recalling the old days, the actor wrote, “Inside the hard, loud, careless exterior demeanor she tries to project, she’s actually a very emotional, loving and caring person. Especially towards me and I appreciate that immensely. Happy Birthday my Farahbia.”

Check out all the birthday wishes shared by Farah Khan’s friends:

We wish a very happy birthday to Farah Khan!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 09: Latest News