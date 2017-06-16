Neetu Kapoor shares a photo with granddaughter Samara and fans claim she is maamu Ranbir Kapoor’s copy. See photo

Neetu Kapoor shared her picture with her granddaughter Samara and it is adorable. Neetu Kapoor shared her picture with her granddaughter Samara and it is adorable.

The Kapoors of Bollywood is one big, happy family. It’s a family of superstars from ages and the upcoming generation too is already making it to the headlines. After Randhir Kapoor-Babita’s grandson, Taimur Ali Khan, we are now enchanted by Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter, Samara Sahni. The lovely girl Samara is spending some quality time with her naani, Neetu Kapoor, in London where the Kabhie Kabhie actor has taken off for her vacation. And what better company can a grandmother ask than this?

Recently, Neetu who is very active on social media, posted a picture with Samara and captioned it, “Sunshine with my lil sunshine ☀️ ❤️.” Ever since the pictures of Samara have come out, many claim that the Riddhima’s daughter is a replica of her uncle, Ranbir Kapoor. Well, we can only agree. However, this is not the first time that we have got a glimpse of Neetu showering her love on Riddhima’s daughter. Earlier too, the doting Naani, on several occasions, have posted videos and pictures of Samara.

See what people think about the lovely picture.

A few months back, when Samara turned six, Neetu shared a beautiful photo montage of some adorable clicks of her bundle of joy with her family. The message in the video read, “On 23rd March 2011… A cute little angel was born! She’s her father’s lifeline… The reason behind her mom’s smile… Her grandfather’s sweetheart… Her grandmother’s little munchkin… And the one in whom her uncle’s life resides. Happy birthday Samara.”

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima is happily married to a businessman, Bharat Sahni. Like any another Kapoor, Samara too shares a strong bond with her family members. She loves to spend time with her grandparents and uncle Ranbir.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd