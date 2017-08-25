R Madhavan excited to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan: Source

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and R Madhavan were a part of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, but they weren’t cast opposite each other. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and R Madhavan were a part of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, but they weren’t cast opposite each other.

After a lot of confusing reports, it has finally got confirmed that versatile actor R Madhavan will be a part of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. Anil Kapoor is also a part of the film. Madhavan’s addition has made the star cast extremely exciting as all the three actors are ace performers and have proven their mettle time and again. This would also be the first time that the trio will be working together.

A source close to Madhavan confirmed the news and said, “R Madhavan is quite excited to work with both the actors and he will have a very significant role to play in the film. However, more can be told only after Madhavan formally signs the film.”

A few days back, one of the film’s producer, Prerna Arora of Kriarj Entertainment had rubbished the news about Madhavan being a part of the film, maintaining that she will be in a state to confirm only after the Tanu Weds Manu actor signs the film.

There were also some reports doing the rounds that Aishwarya was not very happy that Madhavan was being considered for Fanney Khan. Later, the makers of the film dismissed any such tiff between actors.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, producer of Fanney Khan said in a statement, “It is quite unfortunate that such false and baseless stories are created to grab attention. There is zero truth in this story, we are all a team and Fanney Khan is a dear project to the whole team.”

On the other hand producer Arjun Kapoor, of KriArj Entertainment, said “There are some stories doing the rounds about disagreement in casting for the film. We want to put the record straight denying any such so called competition or discord among the makers. The cast including Ms. Aishwarya and Mr. Anil Kapoor are deep into prep for their roles and as thorough professionals do not interfere in the process of casting for other roles. It’s a great story and we are all very excited to showcase it to the world.”

The cast of Guru along with director Mani Ratnam during its promotions in 2007. The cast of Guru along with director Mani Ratnam during its promotions in 2007.

Fanney Khan is making a lot of buzz much before it begins rolling. Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor have created magic in Taal and Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai. Madhavan on the other hand was part of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, but he didn’t really have screen time with Aish. Madhavan, who grabbed eyeballs with his chiseled new looks recently, has featured in numerous super successful Bollywood films, including Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s blockbuster Rang De Basanti.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd