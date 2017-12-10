Fanne Khan wrap-up party: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao look spectacular

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at the Fanne Khan wrap up meet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor at the Fanne Khan wrap up meet.

The shooting for Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s Fanne Khan is already wrapped up. And a party was thrown by KriArj Entertainment to celebrate the completion where the entire film’s team made an appearance. Many celebrities also turned up for the get-together including Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor and Bipasha Basu among others.

Incidentally, it was also the birthday bash for KriArj Entertainment’s co-founder and Fanne Khan producer Prernaa Arora. So, all in all, it was a double bonanza for KriArj team. Posting a picture on social media, Fanne Khan actor Divya Dutta wrote, “Super fun with my fanne team my fav @RakeyshOmMehra n dearest Anil Kapoor n saiyami at a cozy get together with t lovely Prerna arora @kriarj !!”

She also shared another photo from the lovely evening and wrote, “And another from the lovely get together!! @RakeyshOmMehra AnilKapoor @kriarj @TSeries ! #fanne khan!!” Surprisingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from the clicks but we found a photo of hers on a fan page and let us say, she looks absolutely stunning in her attire for the evening.

Recently, Fanne Khan’s logo was released by the makers. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000). The original film is about a father who wants to fulfill his daughter’s dreams of becoming a singing sensation. He manages to kidnap the country’s reigning superstar just so his daughter can get famous in exchange.

Fanne Khan is scheduled to release on June 15, 2018 and will clash with Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

