Fanne Khan vs Race 3: Aishwarya Rai not concerned about clashing with Salman Khan film, say producers

If it happens, it’ll be the biggest box-office clash of 2018 – Salman Khan’s Race 3 against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanne Khan. Never has any past relationship between two Bollywood celebrities generated and maintained interest of the audiences as Salman and Aishwarya.

Now, as their respective films are up for a box-office face-off on Eid 2018, everyone is keeping a watchful eye on whether either of them will move their release date in order to avoid speculation and attention. But if Fanne Khan’s producer, Prerna Arora of Kriarj Entertainment is to be believed, Aishwarya is not bothered about bringing her film against Salman’s Race 3 on June 15, 2018.

At the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards, when Prerna was asked if Aishwarya was happy with the clash, the producer smiled and said, “Aishwarya is fine with the release date. It is not a concern for her.”

Prerna said personally, she is actually excited for the clash because she is a fan of both the actors. She explained that even as a producer she doesn’t feel any risk for Fanne Khan as the film is quite smaller in comparison to Salman’s action movie and will only benefit from the face-off.

“His is a big film, while ours is a small, sweet movie. I think we will get theatres. Right now the problem is that we are not getting theatres, we are not getting a solo release. The clash is not intentional but now it is such that two films do come together every year and everybody has accepted that happily,” she said.

