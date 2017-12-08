Fanne Khan logo out: Here’s everything that we know so far about the Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer

Fanne Khan released its logo today. Fanne Khan released its logo today.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Fanne Khan, released its logo on Friday morning. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanne Khan is the official adaptation of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous (2000).

The original film is about a father who wants to fulfill his daughter’s dreams of becoming a singing sensation. He manages to kidnap the country’s reigning superstar just so his daughter can get famous in exchange. The trailer of this 2000 film is hilarious but we’re yet to know if Fanne Khan will be treated along the same lines.

Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao.

The producer of the film Arjun N. Kapoor had earlier spoken about Anil Kapoor’s character in the film, “Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion.”

Anil Kapoor’s look in the film was locked after 50 hours of trials. The team spent five consecutive days and worked for nearly 10 hours just on his hairstyle.

Fanne Khan is said to be a musical film where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing a musical diva. Rajkummar and Aishwarya’s characters in the film will have a love story angle between the two. It was earlier speculated that R. Madhavan will star in the film but the producers quashed those rumours.

Fanne Khan is scheduled to release on June 15, 2018 and will clash with Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

In November, a crew member was injured on the sets of the film. An assistant director was hit with a motorbike while crossing the road but the crew immediately addressed the situation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd