Fanne Khan: Aishwarya Rai looks like a complete diva in this still

Aishwarya Rai will be essaying the role of a musical diva in Fanne Khan

The first official still of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her upcoming drama Fanne Khan was released on Tuesday evening. Production house KriArj Entertainment shared the actor’s look on Twitter with the caption, “There are divas and then there is #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.. our shining star! #FanneKhan”.

In the still, Aishwarya Rai is seen donning a green military jacket with a stylish black top. The photo suggests that Aish means business.

Fanne Khan stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Fanne Khan has been adapted from the Oscar-nominated film Everybody’s Famous (2000).

The original Dutch film’s plotline revolves around a father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream. And by extreme, we mean kidnapping the country’s singing sensation, so that her daughter can take the singer’s place.

Here’s Aishwarya’s look from Fanne Khan:

Earlier talking about Anil Kapoor’s character, the producer Arjun N. Kapoor had said, “Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion.”

Fanne Khan will be a musical drama, where Aishwarya will be seen essaying the role of a musical diva. The movie is scheduled to release on June 15, 2018 and will clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3.

