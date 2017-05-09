Fan actor Shriya Pilgaonkar to star with mother Supriya in a film for Mother’s Day

Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of television veteran couple and renowned actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Shriya Pilgaonkar is the daughter of television veteran couple and renowned actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and her daughter Shriya will feature in “Jai Mata Di”, a humour-filled short film for Mother’s Day which falls on Sunday.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, Jai Mata Di will go live on Saturday on Terribly Tiny Talkies. It also features Shiv Pandit. Supriya and Shriya play mother and daughter in the film and they are excited about it.

“Shriya and I have shared screen space before but this is the first time we actually performed together. She is a natural and I am very proud of how she is carving her own way. In ‘Jai Mata Di’ we share a unique relationship which people are going to love,” Supriya said in a statement.

Shriya Pilgaonkar in stills from film Fan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Shriya, who had featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, said: “This film is extremely special to me because mom and I worked together for the first time. And it’s even more special because we shot this film on my birthday. She is a super women in every aspect and a brilliant actress. I look upto her grace on screen and it was too much fun to work with her.”

The film is about a couple, Suraj and Ananya, who are shifting from Bengaluru to Mumbai and want to live-in together to kick off a new phase in their relationship. They go house-hunting but can’t find a house that Ananya likes until they see an apartment but there is a hitch. The housing society does not allow unmarried couples.

Their broker suggests that they pose as brother-sister and call Ananya’s mother to come for the society meeting assuring them that they are indeed siblings. The basis of the short film is that “there’s nothing mom can’t solve”.

Gulati said: “Ever since the digital boom in the country we have lots of content being made centred around specific days. Every Mother’s Day, we see some heart wrenching story being told and people sharing the content with a heavy heart.

“This Mother’s Day, however, they will share the content with a smile on their faces as this is quirky story and not a heart wrenching one.”

