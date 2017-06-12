Failure of a film doesn’t scare me, says Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his journey from quitting engineering to being an actor. Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his journey from quitting engineering to being an actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput says he is not afraid of a film’s failure. “No, failure of a film doesn’t scare me. But I am aware it has repercussions. It doesn’t scare me because I started (acting) when I quit Delhi College of Engineering and I was doing theatre… I was staying with six guys in a single room…,” Sushant told IANS. “I used to get Rs 250 per play that I used to do… I used to dance in the background and I used to be so excited… I still am with all the acknowledgement and money… I can match that,” he added.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star said, “When I was doing theate or TV, I was thinking that ‘Okay, I have to slog right now because one day I will be successful’. I was successful then… Be it theatre, TV or films I don’t care… As long as I act.” Sushant’s latest release Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan and stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is based on the theme of reincarnation.

The film has so far got poor reviews and failed to make an impact at the Box Office and has collected Rs 15.93 crore, failing to pick up momentum during the first weekend.

Even though Sushant’s performance in the film has been apprexiated by a few critics, Raabta has failed to make a mark as of now. Meanwhile, speculations about Sushant’s relationship with Kriti Sanon are rife in the news. In a recent interview, he said, “Kriti is a very dear and a special friend. There are many things that we can talk about, and share similar passions. Delhi background, engineering, food, films. She is also very transparent and a very hard working actor, which I absolutely admire.”

