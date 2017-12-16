Expresso, Episode 4: I hate taking myself seriously, says Irrfan

What always worked in Irrfan’s favour was an adamant nature, fascination with the craft and the ability to immerse himself in life’s experiences. What always worked in Irrfan’s favour was an adamant nature, fascination with the craft and the ability to immerse himself in life’s experiences.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore famously paid Irrfan the most magnanimous compliment when after watching Mira Nair’s film The Namesake, she messaged him to thank his parents for having given the world an actor as talented as him. The actor who was already a toast of the art and Indie film circuit has since grown his repertoire including more international projects and commercially successful films like A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Inferno, The Amazing Spiderman, Piku, Hindi Medium among others.

But, this year has been especially eventful what with him doing rom-coms as a solo hero with two back-to-back films Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle, while on the international front, his stature continues to be on a growth curve—he was recently honoured at the Dubai International Film Festival for his impressive body of work.

But obviously, catching up with the actor for some Q & A on the go was not easy although fortunately for us, it worked out well with the timely help of Sutapa, his wife and partner in business and life. For those who came in late, Sutapa has been his best friend since their salad days at National School of Drama in Delhi.

Recalling their partnership over the decades, he smiles and says, “She was from Delhi, the outgoing type. I came from the cow belt of North India. She used to address our NSD teachers by their names while I wouldn’t dare to call them anything other than ma’am or sir.”

Their small town-big town differences notwithstanding, the two forged a strong bond, often confiding in each other about their fears and aspirations. “We were more of friends and we remain more of friends rather than romantic partners,” says Irrfan. Be that as it may, what is pretty evident is the tender affection in their relationship that sparkles and shines through as Sutapa enters and fusses over him ensuring he has his lunch on time.

Their creative partnership remains intact too and Irrfan gives her much credit for an instinctive understanding of things. In fact, it is to her that he turned for finding the right pitch to the character Yogi he played in Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Watch: Irrfan gets candid with Priyanka Sinha Jha in the fourth episode of Expresso

“We both have strong opinions and she being Bengali… to uske convictions aur bhi strong hain. On her diploma production, when she was the writer and I was acting, we used to have a lot of differences,” quips Irrfan smiling wistfully, “We were fighting, but designing the sets together.”

A romantic at heart, Irrfan cheekily says he seeks out romance outside. Back on home turf, of course, it is their friendship that remains the bedrock of their family.

In a conversation with Irrfan it is difficult not to bring up his natural acting style and flair for making ordinariness seem admirable. Irrfan’s point of view is self-effacing, “When I started out, I was hypnotised by a few performances and they were realistic performances. I thought being natural was enough and that’s the goal I have to reach. Later I saw actors who were natural and realistic but they were boring, so being natural or realistic is not the key in itself.”

I ask him whether actors are born or created and he answers matter-of-factly.

“This is a question that has been with me for a very, very long time. I’ve asked a lot of people, my teachers, and practically everybody, but I’ve never got the answer. In some books like Stanislavski’s book (An Actor Prepares), he says, there needs to be something in a person, if it’s there he can become an actor, if not, then he cannot. I’ve never got the answer what that something is.”

Of his personal foray into acting – his admission to National School of Drama in the first shot itself – Irrfan is characteristically dismissive. He puts it down to destiny, a simple stroke of luck.

What always worked in his favour was an adamant nature, fascination with the craft and the ability to immerse himself in life’s experiences. “Whether it was patangbaazi, sports or being in love with a girl, I used to submerge myself in it. Jisko bolte hain…hosh kho dena… When I was a kid, I used to pray with so much passion. I used to cry and wait for the time of prayer, but when I got away from that, I completely stopped.”

“It is very important (for me) to find something which fascinates me. By nature, I am always seeking and wondering. That hasn’t changed and just become more intense now. Being an actor and wanderer has come together and brought me to where I am now,” surmises the actor.

His transition from an awkward performer to one now widely acknowledged for his consistently easy yet power-packed performances is an achievement that is rare and enviable. “I was a very shy guy, I never had the talent of performance. I used to dream of it but whenever I got the chance, I would mess it up,” he confesses.

Nowadays, of course, Irrfan is often at the receiving end of compliments from illustrious co-stars but often hesitant in sharing their praise. After much prodding, he lets slip with great reluctance, “One of the actors who has been my inspiration said, ‘Main bada ho ke Irrfan banana chaahta hoon’”. Irrfan, of course, is uneasy with a deep analysis or self-eulogizing. He is happier admitting he finds co-stars like Deepika (Padukone), Parvathy (TK), Konkona Sen Sharma, Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie fascinating. “I just did a film with Kelly Macdonald and what a beautiful performance she gave. I have been lucky to have such wonderful co-actors.”

More often than not, he has steered away from the larger-than-life characters opting instead for roles with the warm approachable affability of the common man, the regular Joe.

“When I started out in movies, I observed that there was a kind of disparity which comes when you watch a film and you start feeling that the on-screen creatures are special and you (the viewer) are a substandard creature. To me, the most important thing is to communicate that whatever I am doing, is possible for you (the viewer). Only then it is worthwhile to be an actor. There is something ugly in creating that disparity which reinforces the notion that I (the actor) am something special.” The thinking actor’s views extend to the prevailing obsession and the idolization of celebrities.

I remind him that he had said earlier that film stars and cricketers shouldn’t be portrayed as aspirational in such a big way for the healthy growth of society. He nods and adds, “Television changed things for our society. People started looking at cinema in different ways; as though becoming a star was a career by itself. They (actors and cricketers) were being looked upon as heroes whereas the fact is they are not heroes. They are glamorous people, sure. Sportsmen, for instance, are playing sports and they should be valued and given importance, but society should not aspire to become just that. That’s a shortcut. There are people working tirelessly, just to change other people’s lives. Those are heroes. For a healthy society, aspirations should be directed in the right direction.”

During an earlier visit to his residence, it had struck me as rare that the house walls were not adorned with photos of him from his films (as is usually the case with even a moderately famous actor) or photo-shoots. I bring that up, and the actor displays a disdain for such neurosis – “Life is transitory, so to freeze something and depend on that is very limiting. I would rather connect to the transitory nature of life and be okay with it.”

Success has come to him after a long and weary journey through the world of television and cinema and he is cautious about oversimplifying life; worrying that in the use and throw world where everyone wants quick answers. “Success does not boil down to just one thing. It’s a combination of several factors. In any case, I don’t think anybody is looking for my advice. I could just say that fame and money should be a by-product and you should do what you enjoy the most.”

He signs off by saying, “The most beautiful thing is to live with uncertainty. I am easier with myself when I have connected with this uncertainty.”

