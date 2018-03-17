Expresso, Episode 10 | Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to act: Huma Qureshi

The journey into tinseltown has been eventful for Huma Qureshi. The journey into tinseltown has been eventful for Huma Qureshi.

Among the GenNext actors, Huma Qureshi stands tall for many reasons. In spite of the fact that she didn’t start out with central parts in films with big screen time, she has made her way into our collective consciousness with a slew of good performances. It started with her impressive performance as Mohsina, a 20-minute role in Gangs of Wasseypur which she maintains will always be special. Since then, the actor has gone on to impress in several other films like Viceroy House, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, Dedh Ishqiya, D Day and Ek Thi Dayan, even though she was pitched opposite several brilliant actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Despite all the above prestigious projects that she has starred in, Gangs of Wasseypur, which not only got her top billing in the second part but also catapulted her into fame remains her favourite filmmaking memory. “Plane bhar bhar ke we (the cast and crew) were going to Cannes. Even today when we all of us meet, we can pick up just where we left off,” she recalls.

The journey into tinseltown has been eventful for the History graduate from Delhi who first had to convince her family to allow her to try out an acting career. “Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to act. Mujhe hamesha acting karni thi.” It was always a dream that eventually came true.

Her father was particularly disappointed that his daughter who seemed far more interested in books than clothes and fashion, had her heart set on an acting career and not academics. She became the President of the Drama Society in Gargi college and eventually, her father gave in, as he realized that she was serious about it–although not without the assurance that if things didn’t work out, she would come right back to her parents.

Growing up Qureshi says, “I had a lot of insecurities as a girl about how good or how pretty I was.” As a result, she would often slouch only to be set straight by her school teacher, who would often tell her that she should stand tall like an exclamation mark, not a questions mark! Admittedly, teachers, whether it was Ira Bhaskar (Swara Bhaskar’s mother) who introduced her to feminist films or N.K . Sharma of Act One (one of the oldest theatre groups in India) who first spotted and encouraged the actor in her, have also been significant influences. “That was really a big deal (N.K Sharma’s suggestion that she should act). We did this play together called The American Pilot (by David Greig). It was one of the last plays that the group did,” she reminisces.

Soon after, she moved to Mumbai, found herself a paying guest accommodation in Juhu-Versova, the hub for Bollywood aspirants to live through the proverbial struggle phase. A film that she was supposed to act in got shelved and the shift to a new city without her family was not helping either but she carried on regardless, auditioning for ad films and features. The first ad film that she landed was for a cellular company ad and had her play a journalist interviewing Abhishek Bachchan. She was paid a paltry sum of Rs 5000 but her joy knew no bounds. During this phase, the actor even co-wrote and acted in a short film titled Gubbarey for which she and a friend pooled in Rs. 15,000 each and completed the film. Qureshi remembers that phase fondly even though it was filled with hardships. The one thing that she resented the most was the rudeness a struggling actor looking for work is subjected to. “It was soul-crushing,” she says.

Qureshi, of course, refused to take it lying down. “I am a little cocky like that,” she says laughing when I ask her about a soap ad she had auditioned for with a no-nonsense attitude towards a bathing scene that it required.

Recognition, which has come to her with struggle, is a currency Qureshi values. She is happy to oblige fans requesting selfies. “If they don’t ask me for it, I will be wondering if something is wrong or what? People are not recognizing me,” she jests. The only part she really finds difficult is the lack of privacy. “Privacy is the biggest issue when you are trying to become famous or become an actor. You think you are going to enjoy the attention all the time. That’s not always the case. There are days when you don’t want the attention. There are days when you don’t feel like smiling and making conversation. You don’t want to be on your best behavior. Maybe you just don’t feel like going out to work but you have to because it’s a commitment that you have made whether it’s a shoot or an event. And people generally feel ki actors don’t have feelings, they don’t have families, they don’t get hurt but that’s not true. In fact people joke ki do kism ke log hote hain –insaan hote hain ya actors hote hain, ” she says, her voice a mix of hurt and incredulity.

On the other hand, she has adapted well to the constant weight watch and demands of being fashionably turned out which come with the territory. Earlier she could not understand the fuss over what she was wearing and refused to dress up for the camera, b

ut now, realising the requirements of the job go beyond merely acting on screen, she has worked on both her diet and style game.

Being on a diet in the Qureshi household was next to impossible, given the fact that her father is a famed restaurateur and her mother has a penchant for feeding her children. “Now we have introduced my mother to quinoa, sweet potato and all kinds of healthy ingredients,” says Qureshi.

The actor admits to trying all kinds of diet including Keto adding that her focus besides weight loss is now on being healthy. “I do weights, I train. I do a lot of things that skinny people might not be able to do and I take a lot of pride in that. Diet is more of a lifestyle thing for me.”

All the hardships and struggles have paid off—Qureshi’s has been both a heady journey and a slow climb. She had her “wow moment” when at a screening of D Day, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan told her that he had liked her performance in the film. It got even better when he followed her back on Twitter. “I told my brother, I have arrived,” quips Qureshi with a delighted chuckle.

Indeed, she has.

Priyanka Sinha Jha is a senior journalist, author, and digital-media specialist.

