Express LOL: 8 Kinds of Salman Khan fans



As Salman Khan's action packed film 'Kick' release today we take a look at 7 types of Salman Khan fans.

At a conservative estimate, every second person in India is a Salman Khan fan. And each one of them claims to be his biggest fan. But how do we really know who is? We guess the answer will remain a secret forever.

Here are 7 types of Salman Khan fans:

The ones who stand under his house just to catch a glimpse of him.

The ones who claim to dislike him but secretly have his photo as their wallpaper.

The ones who openly show the world their Salman Khan wallpaper.

The ones who faint if they even happen to spot him outside Galaxy Apts.

The ones who gatecrash his shootings.

The ones who would come to blows with anyone who is not a fan of Salman Khan.

The ones who make scrapbooks of all his photos and articles.

The ones who do all of the above.

