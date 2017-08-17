EXCLUSIVE: The idea of an Indian girl being bold is too much for men to handle, says Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta opens up about being slut shamed for her posts on Instagram. Esha Gupta opens up about being slut shamed for her posts on Instagram.

Last week, actor Esha Gupta posted a few racy pictures on her Instagram profile, and she was slut-shamed. Rather than replying to the disgusting trolls, the actor shared more images from the shoot that served as a befitting reply to the abusers. Displaying the same fierceness in her words, the actor has now shut down the trolls in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Esha blamed insecurity for the nasty comments made by both men and women on her pictures. The actor believes, for men, the idea of an “Indian girl being bold” is too much to handle.

“The women, who wrote that negative stuff had a problem because they don’t have the confidence which I have and the men had issues because their manhood was shaken as they saw an Indian girl being bold. But that didn’t trouble me because it showed who they are than who I am.”

The one thing that, however, did disturb the actor was people questioning her “Indianness”. Esha shared that those comments did take a toll on her and she took some time to calm herself down.

“The only thing that troubled me was when they said I wasn’t an Indian, that ‘How come an Indian girl do this?’ I wanted to say that I am much more Indian than anyone else because my father at least served the nation, what did your father do? And at that time, I told myself to calm down. That was the only thing that bothered me. But then there was a whole section which went all out and wrote me fan mails. They said that it was great that I didn’t reply (to trolls) in a negative manner. Then I went and posted more pictures and even wrote under that, ‘Savage.’ I am looking beautiful. I love the pictures and I am going to post them. That’s it,” she said.

