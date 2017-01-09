EXCLUSIVE OK Jaanu: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur on love, breakups and live-in. Watch video

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OK Jaanu releases on January 13, and is now officially the first film of the year. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OK Jaanu releases on January 13, and is now officially the first film of the year.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in a candid chat with indianexpress.com ahead of the release of OK Jaanu, and oh boy, aren’t they super cute?

We met the sizzling onscreen couple from OK Jaanu, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur over a candid chat and asked them a few fun questions about them working together after giving a superhit, Aashiqui 2, in 2013.

On working together again after a gap of four years

Shraddha says, “It was really great working together actually! Only when we started working on OK Jaanu we realised how much fun we had while working together before.” And Aditya says, “we didn’t realise how excited everyone was to see us together again! It is only when OK Jaanu was in the making that we started hearing that it is not only us excited to work together, but also many of you. It felt great to know people like us!”

On asking why Shraddha is excited about OK Jaanu

The actor said, “Since it is the first film of the year. And, because it has Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah in it.” When asked if she is nervous about the film since she hasn’t given a hit in some time, Shraddha added, “My last couple of films ABCD 2 and Rock On 2 didn’t do as well as expected. It affected me quite a bit, but then easier said than done, I had to stop thinking about it and continue doing what I love doing best!”

On modern concepts of love and live-in relationships

OK Jaanu caters to modern dynamics of a live-in relationships and Aditya and Shraddha play a couple living together. And what kind of romantics are they? Shraddha said, “I am a mix of both, old classic romance and modern, I think it is up to what suits the two people in love best!” Whereas Aditya said, “I am all about old school romance, I love everything about the classic relationships.” And while we were talking about love and relationships, we also asked Aditya how would he would propose someone? “I would ask her out on WhatsApp. Actually, I’ve heard how people are asking each other to “Netflix and chill”, so I think it’s kind of fun, I’d do that!”

Aditya’s relationship advice

Aditya says, that one advice on relationships he would give is, “Don’t let any issue carry over to the next day, talk about it all before you hit the bed.” He is definitely and old-school romantic, isn’t he?

On love and pet names

It is quite common for people in love to call each other their beloved with love pet names. So we asked Shraddha when was the last time someone called them with like this, she said, “My mom called me Rani just a few moments back!” Aditya went on to say that no one has ever called him like that! (he completed this statement with a poor puppy face)”

Watch | Ok Jaanu cast Shraddha Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s candid interview

On working with Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson

OK Jaanu is a romantic drama, a story of Tara and Aditya played by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur respectively. The other big names in the film are Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah. So, we asked Aditya and Shraddha what is that one things they learned from the two legendary actors they worked with on the film, they said, “Grace. We learned how to do everything with so much grace from Leela ma’am; and from Naseer sir, we learned how to take your own time between cuts. He does everything as his pace and looks effortless in everything he does. It is a treat watching him in action!”

OK Jaanu releases on January 13, and is now officially the first film of the year. The film is directed by Shaad Ali, and it is produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar, also it is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil hit film ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd