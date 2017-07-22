Exclusive: Disha Patani spends quality time with Tiger Shroff and his parents

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have refrained from talking about their relationship. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have refrained from talking about their relationship.

Tiger Shroff’s Munna Micheal is off to a very slow start at the box office. But, guess what, he is being comforted by his alleged girlfriend Disha Patani, who after watching Munna Micheal called her beau a star. The MS Dhoni-The Untold Story actress went to Tiger’s pad at around 2pm in the afternoon and left late in the evening. The rumoured couple, then, went together in Tiger’s car to the gym. Things got interesting when we learnt the 27-year-old actor’s parents Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff were also at home by their son’s side.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have so far refrained from talking about their relationship. They have maintained the cliched ‘good friends’ stance. However, their real life chemistry is for all to see. While Tiger’s Munna Michael has been widely panned, Disha just last week received the Best Debut award at the 2017 IIFA awards that took place in New York.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been confirmed as co-stars in the sequel to 2015 action romance Baaghi. At a promotional event for Munna Michael, Tiger spoke about working with Disha, with whom he earlier collaborated on a music video.

The Munna Michael actor said that given his personal camaraderie with Disha Patani, he believes their on screen chemistry would be natural. “I am very excited. I have known her since even before Baaghi. We get along really well, personally, we share a great camaraderie. I think it will be quite fun and natural to be on screen with her,” he said.

With the way Disha Patani is of late blending in with Tiger Shroff’s family, it looks like it won’t be long before the ‘alleged’ tag will be dropped. Keep watching this space for more scoops.

