Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan’s mother passes away; Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood offer condolence

Ajaz Khan’s mother is no more. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood tweeted their condolence. Ajaz Khan’s mother is no more. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood tweeted their condolence.

Ajaz Khan, the actor, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss, lost his mother recently and took to Twitter to share the same. He shared the news of her demise along with a picture and also asked fans and friends to pray for his mother.

Ajaz Khan tweeted, “Meri Ammi Ka inteqal Ho Gaya hai. Inna Lillahi Wa inna Illahi Razun Janaze ki namaz Versova Shukrullah Shah Baba Dargah Me Hogi Zuhar Ke Baad. B Wing Bianca Tower Yaari Road Andheri West Me Maiyat Rakhi Hai Maa Ke Liye Jis kisi Ko Dua Karna Hai Plzz Aake Dua Kare. (My mother is no more. Inna Lillahi Wa inna Illahi Razun Janaze prayer will take place in Versova Shukrullah Shah Baba Dargah. The last death rituals will take place in B Wing Bianca Tower Yaari Road Andheri West. Whoever wants to come and pray for her, please come.)”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his reaction on Ajaz’s tweet and posted, “May she rest in peace!!! May almighty give you the strength to bear the pain of this huge loss.take care.”

Sonu Sood also tweeted, “So sorry to hear about this irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace n give you strength to bear this loss brother. Remember, how she used to shower her blessings .. 🙏🏽

Meri Ammi Ka inteqal Ho Gaya hai. Inna Lillahi Wa inna Illahi Razun Janaze ki namaz Versova Shukrullah Shah Baba Dargah Me Hogi Zuhar Ke Baad. B Wing Bianca Tower Yaari Road Andheri West

Me Maiyat Rakhi Hai Maa Ke Liye Jis kisi Ko Dua Karna Hai Plzz Aake Dua Kare pic.twitter.com/MrYGkFahj8 — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) January 21, 2018

May she rest in peace!!! May almighty give you the strength to bear the pain of this huge loss.take care . http://t.co/V0eIcI5LRl — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 21, 2018

So sorry to hear about this irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace n give you strength to bear this loss brother. Remember, how she used to shower her blessings .. 🙏🏽 http://t.co/WdpTy76XHq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 21, 2018

On the work front, Ajaz Khan will next be seen in a film based on Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai. In an interview to Mid-day the actor shared the experience and said, “It was an honour to be a part of such an iconic film especially which depicts a story of a girl who raised her voice for world peace through her education. Malala Yousafzai taught us that education can solve the biggest problems in the world. I am trying to do something in a new space, recreating India and Pakistan on sets and real locations. A lot of research has gone into getting the character and dialect right.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd