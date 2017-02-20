Everyone must adopt walking as a form of exercise: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was in the city to flag off the 5th edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health event along with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut. Saif Ali Khan was in the city to flag off the 5th edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health event along with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan said walking is a great form of full body exercise and urged people to adopt it as a fitness routine. The 46-year-old actor considers walking to be a great stress reliever and said he heads out of his home for a walk whenever he is pressed for time. “Walking is a great form of full body exercise and it’s an indispensable part of my fitness routine. I feel walking is not only physically rewarding but also a great stress reliever. When I am pressed for time, plugging in some good music, putting on my walking shoes and heading out for a walk is the easiest thing to do,” Saif said in a statement.

The 46-year-old actor was in the city to flag off the 5th edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health event along with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut. “It makes me happy to see thousands of Delhiites of all age groups participating in Max Bupa Walk for Health. Walking is a great habit we all must adopt. I urge everyone gathered here today to make walking a part of your daily routine just the way going to work or spending time with family is,” he added.

“Saif said: “Their (Max Bupa) decision to host the National Race Walking Championship will help promote the sports and fitness culture in the country. While it’s great to see our nation’s love for the game of cricket, it’s about time that we encourage other sports,” the actor added.