Everyone has a right to say things in a democratic country: Aamir Khan on Meryl Streep’s comments

Reacting to veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep’s comment on US President-elect Donald Trump, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan says everyone has the freedom to say things in a democratic country. Streep, a supporter of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, slammed the US President-elect in her speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globe awards.

“I think how much freedom we have is dependent on us. I feel in India or abroad or anywhere let the alone creative person, everyone has a right to say things in a democratic country and people also have the right not to agree with that opinion,” the 51-year-old actor said in an interview here. “I think in America some people would agree with Meryl Streep and some people wouldn’t agree. I think in a democracy every person’s voice has freedom.” Aamir feels everyone has the responsibility towards making a better society. “I think everyone has the responsibility towards society whether you are a celebrity or not. I think everyone should do their bit for the society. We can’t expect celebrities alone to take up causes and work towards it. Everyone has a role in society,” he noted.

“The one response that really touched me was of Rishi Kapoor ji’s tweet. He gave me the biggest compliment that I could imagine by calling me the Raj Kapoor of today. That was the biggest compliment that I got,” Aamir, 51, said. “I was over the moon, I was thrilled and really happy. I thanked him. I can’t compare myself to Raj Kapoor there is no way about it. Considering this thought came to Rishi ji’s mind who is Raj Kapoor’s son means a lot to me.”

Aamir’s superstar friend Salman too had tweeted praising him and his performance in Dangal. “Salman’s tweet – ‘I love you personally but hate you professionally’ people might get confused about it. The fact that he is telling it publicly… there is lot of love in it and that is a big compliment as it is coming from my colleague,” he said.

