Every newcomer aspires to be like Aamir Khan, says Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff feels all the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are different from each other. Tiger Shroff feels all the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are different from each other.

Actor Tiger Shroff says while all the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir are different from each other, the latter keeps on inspiring newcomers with his work. Tiger says it is a dream of every artist to share the stage with Aamir.

“All the Khans are very different from each other. They have their own unique charm. As for Aamir Khan, he keeps raising the standard with every film. For an artist like me or a newcomer like me, we can only look up to that and dream ‘when will that be us someday,'” Tiger told reporters last night.

“There’s so much to learn from him. He is the encyclopedia of acting. Very honoured to be a part of the same industry as him,” he added. The “Baaghi” star was speaking at ‘Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards’ here. Tiger received ‘Most Stylish – Actor’ while Sonam Kapoor bagged the most stylish Actress award.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 26-year-old actor is now gearing up for his forthcoming movie “Munna Micheal” which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “The shooting is going good. We have completed 60-70 percent of it. It is a very wonderful story. There is action, dance. It is an entertaining film for the whole family,” Tiger said.

The evening also saw Hrithik Roshan winning the ‘Most Stylish Superstar’ award and Tiger said it is well deserved. “I am not at all stylish. For me style is a state of mind and individuality… Hrithik is very deserving of this award. He is a very stylish man in everything he does.”