Every film with Vishal Bhardwaj special, relevant: Shahid Kapoor

With critical acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider to their credit Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are planning to repeat the success story with Rangoon and the actor says working with the filmmaker is always special. The 35-year-old star, who will be essaying the role of Nawab Malik in the war romance drama, hopes people love their third collaboration as much as they liked the first two.

“It’s my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj sir and every film with him is important, special, relevant. I hope people will see and like the film. It releases one day before my birthday and I hope I am celebrating it with the success of the film,” Shahid said. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, who previously worked with Bhardwaj in Omkara, and Kangana Ranaut as actress Miss Julia, “Rangoon” will release on February 24.

Meanwhile, rallying in his support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor has said the director is making Padmavati while keeping people’s sentiments in mind and insisted there is nothing “objectionable” in the movie. Bhansali and the team of “Padmavati” were recently roughed up by members of the Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly presenting “distorted facts” in the movie. The group even stopped its shooting by damaging the film’s set at Jaigarh Fort.

The period drama stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Aditi Rao Hydari as his wife Kamala Devi, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid as Rawal Ratan Singh. “I have read the script and it’s not objectionable, and it’s a very dignified film. He (Bhansali) is treating it with lot of dignity. I think people should see the film and decide things. The sentiments of people are highly in consideration by Sanjay sir,” Shahid told reporters at the success party of Dangal here last night.