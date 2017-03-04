Even Rs 100-crore earners are actually flops: Commando 2 producer Vipul Shah

We must make better films, people will come. People want to watch films: Commando 2 producer Vipul Shah. We must make better films, people will come. People want to watch films: Commando 2 producer Vipul Shah.

Producer Vipul Shah is excited about his new movie Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal. Vipul spoke about Commando 2, Vidyut Jammwal and box office figures during an interview with indianexpress.com.

Speaking about box office numbers, Vipul said, “There is a public perception and there is the reality. Film business like any other is decided by returns on investment. We are living in perception in India. If we print a big number, then there is a perception that the film is hit. There are many movies that have declared Rs 100-crore business but have actually lost money. Numbers printed on newspapers can be right, but that doesn’t mean movies are profitable. If a film is made at a cost of Rs 120 crore and makes Rs 100 crore, it’s not profitable. On the other hand, if my film collects Rs 80 crore and is made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, then it’s a better hit.”

When asked if footfalls are falling in theatres and movies are not making money, Vipul said,” If you make a bad movie, you can’t expect people to watch it. Dangal has recently broken all records. It released in the last month of demonetisation when people were struggling for cash, still Dangal went ahead and made Rs 400. How is it possible if people are not interested in watching movies? We must make better films, people will come. People want to watch films.”

Vipul also said there was no chance of replacing Vidyut Jammwal in the sequel. “One can’t replace an actor in action films. Commando franchise is woven around Vidyut’s personality. Commando 2 is his brand. We created it with him.” In the four years gap between Commando and Commando 2, Vipul worked on movies like Holiday and Force 2.

