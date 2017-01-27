Essaying role of sardar was a challenge: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has revealed his look for the film also. Anil Kapoor has revealed his look for the film also.

Actor Anil Kapoor says playing the role of a turbaned Sikh in his upcoming film was a challenge. “Essaying the role of a sardar is a challenge. This is the first time I will be wearing a turban for a full-fledged role and for me it is a crown and a symbol of pride,” Anil said in a statement.

“Wearing a turban comes with a big responsibility and I am glad that Anees Bazmee, Sony Pictures, and Cine1 Production chose me for this film,” he added. In the Anees Bazmee-directed film the 60-year-old actor’s look has been designed by Kunal Rawal. Mubarakan for the very first time, will bring together the real life ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ jodi of Anil and Arjun Kapoor The movie also stars Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty. It will be releasing on July 28.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are all set to team up for a film where the two will play ‘chacha-bhatija ‘ in reel life too. A few days ago Bollywood’s young heartthrob Arjun Kapoor shared his look from the film Mubarakan where he plays a double role with one of the characters being Sikh. And now Anil has revealed his look for the film also.

We have seen Anil Kapoor as the angry father (Dil Dhadakne Do), as Mr. India, as a politician in Nayak but for the first time, we will be seeing him as a Sikh character. “Every time I take on a new role the first reveal of the look is always exciting!! I present to you “Kartar Singh” of #Mubarakan !!!,” tweeted Anil Kapoor.