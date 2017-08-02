Before Baadshaho, Esha Gupta turns up the heat in her latest photoshoot. See photos

Esha Gupta is setting the temperature high with her recent photoshoot pictures. Esha Gupta is setting the temperature high with her recent photoshoot pictures.

Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta’s Instagram account is something to be opened with caution at one’s work place. You must be wondering why are we warning you in advance? Well, you will know once you will scroll through the many pictures of the hot and sensuous actor on her social media account.

It all started with a video captioned, “Coming Soon.. film by @arjun.mark” where Esha blew our minds in her luscious avatar. Following it were some other drool-worthy clicks where the Commando 2 actor posed in a black lingerie flaunting her tattoo. And now, once again, the Bollywood’s ‘badass bombshell’ is raising the temperature as she shares more racy pictures from her latest photoshoot. The passion in her eyes and the seductive looks are enough to tag her as the new sultry diva of tinsel town.

However, this is not the first time that Esha has grabbed eyeballs with her many steamy pictures and videos. Earlier when the Rustom actor took lessons in pole dancing and shared the video with her followers flaunting her sexy curves, she became the queen of hearts.

Next, you will see her spilling her charm on the silver screen on September 1 in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. The film will see her stepping into the shoes of yesteryear starlets Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi. It will be for the first time that the actor will share the screen with Ajay Devgn. She has worked with Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz in other projects.

Recently, the former Miss India participant made news for revealing the identity of Arsenal’s next big signing. While she was in London to unveil the Highbury-based football club’s new kit, she was asked if she knew any transfer news related to the club. To that, she said, “I’m not sure if I should say the name. But we are signing another player and I’m sure the boss is gonna do well this time.”

