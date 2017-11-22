The latest photos of Esha Gupta are setting the internet on fire

Esha Gupta’s devil-may-care attitude serves as an inspiration to many who face slut-shaming remarks on social media. Esha Gupta’s devil-may-care attitude serves as an inspiration to many who face slut-shaming remarks on social media.

It seems nothing – not even the vicious trolls – can stop Esha Gupta from sharing stunning photos on her social media handles. The actor is just unstoppable and seems to have many good clicks to flood her account, and we are loving it too. She is a poser and there is no doubt about it.

Esha Gupta’s devil-may-care attitude serves as an inspiration to many who face slut-shaming remarks on social media. Her every post is a reply – say and think whatever you have to, but I am ‘Above n beyond’, as one of her caption reads.

Be it Esha Gupta’s red bikini picture or any other colourful avatar, she is seen happily flaunting her bold side. Esha has been oozing glamour for past few months and it seems there is no end to this. Not to forget the recent picture where she was slaying like a boss even from a hospital bed.

See latest photos of bold and beautiful Esha Gupta here:

Esha Gupta’s sensuous side has come out well in her recent photo shoots especially in the photo shoot she did for GQ magazine.

Esha, just never stop being you!

