Before Baadshaho, Esha Gupta gets into a bikini and blows our minds. See photos

Esha Gupta who will be seen in Baadshaho after quite a long time now, sure knows how to stay in the limelight. She has posed for a video in which she has donned different bikinis and swimsuits and looks nothing less than hot. The teaser of the video is out and we are sure it will make you skip a heartbeat. Esha captioned the video teaser on Instagram, “Coming soon.”

Well, the beautifully shot teaser has some sensuous music playing in the background and is definitely going to raise the temperatures. And from the looks of things, the entire video is going to be a treat for all her fans. Esha is posing in monochrome lingerie and we bet that it couldn’t get any more sexier than this. Even the video says, “Esha Gupta is coming soon to blow your mind away.”

Recently, Esha’s video of pole dancing took the internet by the storm and seems like Esha is making the most of her time. She had captioned the video as, “Doing some monkey business with my pretty @lanaroxy.”

On the work front, Baadshaho is also going to star Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jamwal, Sanjay Mishra and Ileana D’Cruz. Esha also shared her look from the movie yesterday and it took us back to the 70s reminding us of the iconic bombshells, Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi.

The film is slated for a release on September 1. Esha was last seen in Rustom alongside Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz.

