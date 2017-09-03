Esha Gupta shares new photos in a bikini, and it gives us major travel goals

Esha Gupta is seen enjoying the view and is of course flaunting her picture-perfect body in the recent clicks. Esha Gupta is seen enjoying the view and is of course flaunting her picture-perfect body in the recent clicks.

Remember how the Baadshaho actor Esha Gupta was trending everywhere after she shared a series of lingerie photoshoot pictures of hers? Well, the actor has once again shared pictures where she is hotness personified and we see her in a white bikini. We wonder what she is up to as it does look like some sort of shoot, or it could also be a vacay. After all, her recent film is performing quite well at the box office. The background of Esha’s pictures are definitely a perfect vacation spot and she is giving us some major holiday goals with these.

Recently, at the promotional event of her multi-starrer Baadshaho, Esha told indianexpress.com that she just laughed about all the negative comments and trolls she faced after she posted topless images of hers. Esha said, “Oh, I just laughed it off. The comments only showed the mentality of people who were trolling me which is sad and regressive. But I am happy with the way media stood by me. Their support showed how much they want this society to change for good. I want to thank them for all the love and support.”

See the recent photos of Esha Gupta:



Esha is seen enjoying the view and is of course flaunting her picture-perfect body in the recent clicks. She mentioned the location and so we know that she was in Petjatoe, Indonesia.

The way Esha, for a while now, is keeping her fans and followers connected on the social media pages, without worrying about how the haters will react to it, is amazing.

