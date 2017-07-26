Esha Deol thanks fans with a cute video for showering love on her as she embarks on the journey of motherhood. Watch video

Esha Deol posts her first Instagram video, thanked her fans for constant support. Esha Deol posts her first Instagram video, thanked her fans for constant support.

Esha Deol is overwhelmed with the kind of love that is being showered on her and husband Bharath Takhtani. The actor took to her Instagram and posted a video thanking her fans for such support and love.

In the video, she said, “Hi everyone this is my first video on instagram. I am happy to be here. I want to personally thank each and every one of you for all the love and blessing you have been showering on Bharath and me as we are about to embark this new journey of becoming parents. I promise I will be sharing pictures and videos with you all. Let’s have lots of fun together. Big hugs. Best wishes to all of you. Take care and stay healthy and happy.”

After announcement of her pregnancy, the actor has been constantly sharing pictures on her Instagram account. Esha has been keeping in touch with her well-wishers and fans, for whom her pregnancy is nothing less than a moment to celebrate. The actor has entered her second trimester.

Recently, Esha made her fans go ‘aww’ with her babymoon in Greece. The actor posed for a photoshoot with her husband Bharath, and the pictures were too cute to handle.

While her mother Hema Malini shared her emotions over her social media account by thanking everyone for their best wishes for her elder daughter, Esha’s excitement cannot be missed as she is baby shopping and doing the best to welcome the baby in this big world.

Well, we too are waiting to meet the next generations of the Deol family.

