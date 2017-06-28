Esha Deol’s pregnancy cravings begin, waits for cupcake posing like a boss. See photo

Esha Deol is spending quality time with her Bharath in Greece. Esha Deol is spending quality time with her Bharath in Greece.

We have heard about different phases of pregnancy and how a to-be-mother starts having strong cravings. It seems Esha Deol has entered that phase already as we saw her patiently waiting for the cupcake she had ordered. The actor posted a picture of her on Twitter and wrote, “Hummmmm!!!! And my expression says it all 😋 waiting for my cup cakes ! Need the sugar rush as I shop !!!”

The actor is in Greece with husband Bharath Takhtani to spend some ‘me’ time. According to TOI, Esha’s in-laws would also join her soon but Hema Malini and Dharmendra would not be a part of the plan.

The report further reads, “The couple will visit Santorini and Corfu islands, where bookings have also been made for sun-bathing and spa among other things. A source close to the Deols tells us that Bharat has planned a few surprises for his wife. Esha has been carefully monitoring her diet and exercises, including yoga and meditation, to ensure that she’s physically fit to make the trip with her baby bump.”

Esha’s pregnancy was officially announced by Hema Malini, who was extremely ecstatic to know the news. “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes,” wrote Hema on her Twitter handle.

Hummmmm!!!! And my expression says it all 😋 waiting for my cup cakes ! Need the sugar rush as I shop !!! pic.twitter.com/fi6rzay07h — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) June 28, 2017

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen on adventure-reality show, Roadies X2, as a gang leader.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd