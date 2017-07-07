Esha Deol makes Instagram debut flaunting her baby bump, straight from a kids store. See photo

Esha Deol has made her debut on Instagram. Esha Deol has made her debut on Instagram.

Esha Deol has made a debut on Instagram and the first image she has posted on the image-sharing app is the one with her baby bump. We all know that Esha is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani and the couple was off to Greece for a babymoon too. Her pregnancy was announced to the world by her mother and Bollywood diva, Hema Malini in tweet. “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes,” tweeted Hema. Now that the would-be mommy is in her final trimester she has found a new companion in Instagram to kill time and it looks like she is enjoying it.

The first picture of the Dhoom actor read, “The perks of a mommy to be !!! Purse/ carriage 😄cute but can wait!!! #mommytobe #mallvisits #kidsstore.” Esha is enjoying every bit of her journey of being a mother to her first child. She is also leaving no stone unturned to give her baby a grand welcome in the world as she is on a shopping spree to buy stuff for her newborn. In the picture, the glow of her pregnancy is much evident on her face. Last month we saw her on a sonography date with her childhood friend and chef Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu. There too the two mothers looked all happy and excited about being a mother.

Welcome the one and only supermom and superstar Hema Malini on Facebook and Instagram @DreamGirlHemaMalini. Thank you @Ramkamal. pic.twitter.com/WuZYFoReWc — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) May 26, 2017

Esha tied the knot with businessman Bharat on June 29, 2012. Esha and Bharat were buddies since childhood and had met during the inter-school competitions. Bharat had a huge crush on Esha and they became close friends. Though not many knew about the love blossoming between them. Now that the actor is on Instagram, we expect her to share many pictures and make her fans a part of her happiness.

