Mom-to-be Esha Deol will get married to husband Bharat Takhtani once again. Here’s why

We saw Soha Ali Khan’s dreamy baby shower, and of course the munchkin Taimur Ali Khan taking away all the attention from the mom-to-be. Now it is Esha Deol’s chance. The actor, who is entering the third semester of her pregnancy, is prepping for her baby shower which is to happen on 27th August, which is like six days from now. And as much as it is for the parents, baby shower is a moment of celebration for even family and friends.

Bollywood has often depicted baby showers as a gala celebration onscreen. Who can forget “Didi Tera Devar Deewana” from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. While the details of Esha’s baby shower are still kept under wraps, there is something very romantic to happen on that day. Esha is going to get married to her husband Bharat Takhtani once again.

A source close to the Deol family told indianexpress.com. “Yes, Esha Deol’s godh bharai (baby shower) will happen on the 27th of this month. It will be a small private affair where Esha and Bharat will have a ceremony in which the two will get married to each other yet again but with three pheras. It is a traditional Sindhi ceremony. Both, the Deol and the Takhtani family is very excited for the joyous day.”

Esha has been sharing pictures from her everyday events in life with her fans, who have been showering their love and blessings upon her. She had recently posted a video giving back the love of her social media followers.

In the video, she said, “Hi everyone this is my first video on Instagram. I am happy to be here. I want to personally thank each and every one of you for all the love and blessing you have been showering on Bharath and me as we are about to embark this new journey of becoming parents. I promise I will be sharing pictures and videos with you all. Let’s have lots of fun together. Big hugs. Best wishes to all of you. Take care and stay healthy and happy.”

