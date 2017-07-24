Esha Deol gives Hema Malini credit for her maternity style. See photo

Esha Deol thanked her mom Hema Malini for maternity style. Esha Deol thanked her mom Hema Malini for maternity style.

Esha Deol’s pregnancy is not only a celebration for her family but for her fans too. Everybody is keeping a close eye on the way she is carrying herself, her diet and the kind of shopping she is doing for her kid. And it’s natural that fans might have repeatedly asked Esha about her maternity clothes. So, finally she has revealed in her recent Instagram update that her mother Hema Malini is to be credited for her maternity style.

She wrote, “My mother is my in house Style Icon. Loved the Retro 80’s style- my comfort my maternity style💃🏼 #MommyStyleIcon #LoveRetroLook #MaternityShoot.” Esha shared a collage of herself and her mother Hema Malini. The duo can be seen wearing similar gowns in the collage. Esha wore the dress during her babymoon with husband Bharath Takhtani in Greece.

Esha, who last appeared on the MTV Roadies season 11, is keeping herself busy. From cooking to going out shopping, the actor is on her toes. Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the actor has been sharing her whereabouts with fans. Esha’s pregnancy was confirmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on 68-year-old actor Hema Malini.

Later, the actor took to Twitter and announced the good news to her fans. She wrote, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

Esha got married to Bharath in 2012. The two were dating for a quite long time before they finally decided to take their relationship to another level.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd