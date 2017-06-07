Esha Deol’s first picture with the baby bump is only adding to her maternity glow. See photos

Esha Deol’s latest pictures where her visible baby bump is only adding to the glow on her face, has began doing the rounds. Esha Deol’s latest pictures where her visible baby bump is only adding to the glow on her face, has began doing the rounds.

Esha Deol is expecting her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani. The news was earlier announced by Esha’s mother and veteran actor Hema Malini. Now, Esha Deol’s latest pictures where her visible baby bump is only adding to the glow on her face, has began doing the rounds. Esha’s childhood friend Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu posed a picture collage on Instagram. Shilarna is also expecting and was too happy to get clicked with her BFF Esha. The two were seen flaunted their baby bumps.

Chef Chinu captioned the image as, “Sonography double date!! Both the babies are kicking around just like their moms hahaha! @esha_takhtani #preggersbff #secondtrimester #goodluckhusbands.” It is indeed an adorable click. Esha is seen wearing a printed black maxi dress in the picture.

Esha and Shilarna Vaze, now a celebrity chef are close friends. Shilarna had also shared the silver screen with Esha in her 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, that also starred Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali khan. Shilarna played Esha’s best buddy in that one too.

Check Esha Deol’s first picture with the baby bump here:

Esha Deol tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. Hema Malini had earlier tweeted, “Deols and Takhtanis are overjoyed to announce that @Esha_Deol and Bharat are expecting their first baby. We thank you all for all your good wishes.”

She had thanked everyone for wishing her elder daughter and expressed happiness of being a grandma for the second time.

Check out some more pics of Esha Deol with her BFF Shilarna Vaze:

Before Hema’s tweet, the news of Esha’s pregnancy was confirmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on the 68-year-old actor, Hema Malini. “Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha’s pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji’s house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha,” said Ram Kamal.

Esha was last seen in 2015 film Kill Them Young along with its Kannada and Tamil versions too. She was also a gang leader in reality TV series Roadies X2.

