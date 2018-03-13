Esha Deol to make a comeback with short film Cakewalk

Esha Deol took a break from films after getting married to businessman Bharat Takhtani. Esha Deol took a break from films after getting married to businessman Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol is all set to make a comeback with a Hindi short film Cakewalk. The short film will be helmed by Hema Malini’s biographer Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who has also penned the story.

Esha will be playing the role of a chef in Cakewalk, which will depict the professional and personal journey of a woman in our society.

Talking about this development, Esha said, “The idea of making a film came into Ram Kamal’s mind while he was interviewing me for his book on my mother.”

The 36-year-old actor took a break from films after getting married to businessman Bharat Takhtani. In October 2017, Esha and Bharat welcomed a baby girl, Radhya, and since then she has been enjoying her motherhood.

So how did the director manage to bring Esha back to work? “I always wanted to tell a story, it was just a matter of time,” said Ram Kamal. “It was actually Esha who inspired me to direct the film,” he added.

The film will be co-directed by Abhra Chakraborty, who assisted National Award-winning Bengali director Bappaditya Bandhopadhya in Elar Chaar Adhyay.

Speaking about the project, Abhra said, “I have heard about dada (Ram Kamal) from Bappada. After Bappada’s sudden demise, when I suddenly got a call from him to collaborate on a Hindi film, I immediately agreed.”

According to Chakraborty, Esha will be seen in a completely new and refreshing avatar. The music has been composed by Shailendra Sayanti. The film will be shot extensively in Kolkata by end of March 2018.

“I think the idea came to Ram Kamal’s mind after he interacted with a couple of working women from various walks of life. He has beautifully woven those incidents in his narrative,” said Esha. Why did they decide to make a short film and not a full-length feature film? “I think this is the right time to make short films. And honestly, my priority is my daughter Radhya now. I have requested my husband to take a break for some days and just be with Radhya while I wrap up the shoot in one schedule. And I am lucky to have someone like Bharat,” said Esha.

Produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and S S One Entertainments, the film will also introduce model turned television actor Tarun Malhotra as the male lead.

