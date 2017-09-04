Photos: For Esha Deol, baby showers aren’t getting over, this time it’s for her BFF

Esha Deol and her BFF Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu were all smiles at the recent baby shower. Esha Deol and her BFF Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu were all smiles at the recent baby shower.

Hema Malini is living one of the happiest moments of her life as she is soon to become a grandmother for the second time. Her daughter Esha Deol is also enjoying this phase of life and has become quite active on social media before she welcomes her first born. She is busy with her multiple baby showers. We already saw how she had her fabulous double baby showers where the momma-to-be was glowing at her best. Now, Esha has served us with some more images, but this time they were from her childhood friend Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu’s baby shower.

Chef Chinu who is also about to welcome her first child, had sometime back shared pictures with Esha where the two besties were flaunting their baby bumps. Shilarna is also expecting and was too happy to get clicked with her BFF Esha. This time too, both Shilarna and Esha, who is pretty new to Instagram, shared pictures of another baby shower that took place recently.

Esha was seen all smiles with her husband Bharat Takhtani and other friends. Along with the photos, Esha wrote, “At my Bff Chinu’s Hippie Babyshower !!! Awesome night,Awesome food,Awesome vibes 🥂🤗🌈#rainingBabyshower’s #Hippies at ❤#PositiveVibes #MyBff #MommyToBe @bharattakhtani3 @chefchinugaiagourmet @amybillimoria.”

Shilarna Vaze also shared a few images from the party. See all recent photos of Esha Deol here:

Esha Deol tied the knot once again with husband Bharat as per the rituals of the Sindhi ceremony of Godh Bharai or baby shower. We also saw photos of her second baby shower which was organised by her sister Ahana Deol.

We are happy to see Esha Deol always!

