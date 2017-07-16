Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan flaunt their baby bump. Here’s how they made their weekend special. See photos

Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan had a good weekend. Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan had a good weekend.

Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan are making headlines for every appearance, thanks to their pregnancy. The actors are shining bright like a diamond with their pregnancy glow on, and their fans are waiting for the day when the two will turn mothers, and embrace their motherhood. The two actors gave a glimpse into how they had spent their Sundays. While Esha spent the day by getting away with her food binge sessions, Soha took some positivity from art around her by visiting an art exhibition. Esha posted a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy rainy Sunday. Cooked sindhi curry. My mother in law’s special recipe. Friends family and hubby indulged in binge eating. Me and my satisfied tummy 😅😊😄 @bharattakhtani3”

The actor is having a good time in shopping for her baby. In one of the pictures, she shared with her fans that the couple is designing a nursery for her kid. “Getting creative with my buddy and interior designer @nooreinjumani @designvillestudio for the nursery. Planning a vintage white look with lace and creating some sheer magic.#BharatFurnishings #NooreinJumani #DesignVilleStudio” the actor wrote.

On the other hand, Soha shared a few pictures from the art gallery. The actor looked beautiful in a breezy gown and flaunted her baby bump with style. It seems she is following the footstep of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. Soha shared a picture of herself trying some yoga poses. She wrote, “Who says you can’t stay fit when pregnant ?!”

Well, it is wellknown that Kareena Kapoor Khan made pregnancy fashionable when she was carrying Taimur Ali Khan and it seems Esha and Soha have taken their lessons from the style icon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd