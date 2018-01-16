Emraan Hashmi’s next Cheat India to release in February 2019

Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India is slated for a February 2019 release. Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India is slated for a February 2019 release.

Emraan Hashmi has partnered with T-series and Ellipsis Entertainment for a film titled Cheat India. The film is an edge-of-the-seat drama, which takes a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system. Cheat India will be helmed by Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen.

Emraan Hashmi shared a picture with his production partners on Instagram to announce the film. The caption of the photo read, “My production company is delighted to partner with #TSeries (Bhushan Kumar) and #EllipsisEntertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) on one of the most engaging and riveting scripts I’ve read in a long, long time. Our production is called #CheatIndia and it will be directed by Soumik Sen. The edge-of-the-seat drama will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. I am sure that every student and youth will hugely relate to the subject. In an era marked by the success of content alone, I’m excited to be essaying a character which I believe will be a landmark one in my filmography. Thank you for all your love and mark February 2019 in your calendar!”

Talking about the film in a statement, Emraan Hashmi said, “The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I’ve read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners – Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films.”

Director Soumik Sen added, “This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today’s youth will hugely relate to Cheat India.”

