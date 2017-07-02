Emraan Hashmi working on a documentary on cancer

Emraan Hashmi had co-written a book called The Kiss of Life with author Bilal Siddiqi. Emraan Hashmi had co-written a book called The Kiss of Life with author Bilal Siddiqi.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has penned in a book his struggle around his son Ayaan’s cancer treatment, has now started working on a documentary on cancer. He said the documentary is at its initial stage. “Work on a docu on cancer has begun. It’s in its initial stages. It’s important to create awareness about the C word,” Emraan tweeted on Sunday. Emraan Hashmi is known for acting in films like Murder, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, and Ek Thi Daayan. He worked as the assistant director in 2002 horror drama Raaz starring Bipasha Basu Dino Morea. The film was produced under the banner of Vishesh Films, a film production company owned by brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Incidentally, Mahesh Bhatt is Emraan Hasmi’s uncle. In 2016, Emraan Hashmi starred in the biopic based on cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s life and career called Azhar. Prachi Desai, Nargis Fakhri and Lara Dutta had played supporting roles.

Born in February 2010, Ayaan, the first child of Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani, was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014. To help raise awareness about the disease and share their story, Emraan came out with a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer last year.

It chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, cancer and treatment thereafter. Emraan Hashmi had co-written the book with author Bilal Siddiqi. According to reports, the documentary is tentatively titled The C Word.

