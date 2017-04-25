People should undergo early cancer detection tests as precautionary measure: Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal about spreading cancer related awareness ever since his son Ayaan became a cancer survivor. Actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal about spreading cancer related awareness ever since his son Ayaan became a cancer survivor.

Actor Emraan Hashmi says it is important for people to undergo early cancer detection tests. “While people are fairly aware about cancer as a disease, there is a dire need for people to undergo early cancer detection tests as a precautionary measure,” Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani’s first child Ayaan, born in February 2010, was diagnosed with first stage cancer at the age of four in early 2014.

To help raise awareness about the disease and share their story, Emraan came out with a book titled “The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer” last year. It chronicles his career, family, the birth of his son, cancer and treatment thereafter.

The actor will attend the seminar “Every Life Matters – Ek Jeevan, Swasth Jeevan”, an initiative undertaken by Lokmat Group and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, in Nagpur on Wednesday.

He feels detecting the disease early is the “key to cure”.

On the work front, Emraan will be seen in Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film Baadshaho, which is set to release on September 1. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta. The cast of the film had shared some images from the shoot location during its Rajasthan schedule sometime back.

In January, Salman Khan had surprised the cast and crew by dropping in on the sets. The actor was in Rajasthan with regard to his black-buck case. He took time off his Jodhpur court appearance and came to greet his good friend Ajay and others. Director Milan Luthria shared a pic with Salman and Ajay which quickly went viral on social media.

Baadshaho marks the second association of Emraan and Ajay with director Milan after Once Upon A Time in Mumbai. The film will release on September 1, 2017.

