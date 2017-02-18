Emma Stone reveals her all-time favourite movie moment

“When he comes in from all of the rain in his trench coat and just really becomes the mad prophet of the airwaves.” “When he comes in from all of the rain in his trench coat and just really becomes the mad prophet of the airwaves.”

Actress Emma Stone has revealed her all-time favourite moment from the movies. The 28-year-old actress has spilt the beans on the instance which makes the La La Land star feel alive in front of the movie screen, reported People magazine. “The ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore’ speech in ‘Network’,” said Stone.

She also goes on to explain the reason she loved it, “When he comes in from all of the rain in his trench coat and just really becomes the mad prophet of the airwaves.” Stone also revealed her must-have snack when she goes to the movies. “Milk Duds in my popcorn. So you eat them at the same time and you get a great salty to sweet ratio,” said the actress. Stone has been nominated for best actress for the Oscars, which will air on February 26.

With La La Land getting 14 nominations at the Oscars 2017 including that for a best original song it was expected that Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be performing at the awards, but the stars won’t take the stage as performers. Both City of Stars and Audition from the movie are up for the award and there is no word yet if the songs will be performed at all, reported E! online.

The two tunes—both composed and written by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—are vying for the the coveted gold statuette against Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, Troll’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster and “The Empty Chair” by J.