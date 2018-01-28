Is Bigg Boss 7 contestant Elli AvrRam dating cricketer Hardik Pandya?

After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, we are hearing relationship rumours of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam. After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, we are hearing relationship rumours of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam.

Elli AvrRam first came into the limelight when she participated in season 7 of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. After a few films and TV outings, Elli is hitting the headlines again. This time, it is for her alleged relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, we are hearing relationship rumours of Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam. Going by a few of the recent clicks where Elli is seen very much by Hardik’s side and also the fact that Elli had reportedly flown all the way to South Africa, to be Pandya’s moral support on his tour, is making all wonder about their relationship status.

More recently, a photo which has gone viral features Elli AvrRam with Indian cricketers’ wives. Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha Dhawan shared pics of her daughter Rhea’s 13th birthday celebration on her social media accounts. And in the picture, Elli was seen posing with Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayan, Umesh Yadav’s better half Tanya Wadhwa, Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika Dhopavkar and others.

See Elli AvrRam’s photo with Indian cricketers’ wives:

See Elli’s photos from her recent trip to South Africa:

Not only this, Elli’s attendance at Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding reception in December set tongues wagging.

See photos of Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya at his brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding:

Elli AvrRam’s debut film was Mickey Virus alongside Maniesh Paul. She has also worked in films like Kis Kisko Pyar Karoo, Naam Shabana, Housefull 3 and Poster Boys among others.

She was recently seen as the host of Akshay Kumar’s comedy show Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

