Election 2017: Bollywood celebrities congratulated the big win

Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hansal Mehta, congratulate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their big win. Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hansal Mehta, congratulate Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their big win.

Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar and Hema Malini, strong supporters of BJP congratulated the party for its sweep in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections. AAP supporter and music composer Vishal Dadlani said the fight for a better India must continue.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Aadarniya Narendra Modi-ji , Amit Shah-ji aur BJP ke sabhi karyakartaon ko is shaandaar jeet ki bahut badhaai.

Hema Malini: Modiji’s unquestioned leadership, strong decision making and personal charisma combined with Amit Shahji’s planned strategy have contributed to victory. When I went on the campaign trail, thousands came to the meetings — there was a total Modi surge, demand for ‘vikaas’ everywhere and hope that only BJP can deliver.

So so happy tht BJP is leading in UP & Ukhand. Have put in a lot of effort campaigning for our party there. In Mathura too BJP lead.Thrilled.

Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 5: Ranbir-Ranveer to Kareena-Kangana, everyone who deserve to win the Koffee Awards

Madhur Bhandarkar: There cannot be a better birthday gift then such a fabulous mandate. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Amarinder Singh. Punjab. Election 2017.

So so happy tht BJP is leading in UP & Ukhand. Have put in a lot of effort campaigning for our party there. In Mathura too BJP lead.Thrilled — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 11, 2017

Modiji’s unquestiond leadershp, strng decision makng & personal charisma combind with Amit Shahji’s plannd strategy hav contributed victory — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 11, 2017

Congratulations @narendramodi ji for the phenomenal victory in #UP & #Uttarakhand.Ppl have voted & appreciated ur vision & sheer hard work.🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 11, 2017

There cannot be a better birthday gift then such a fabulous mandate. Congratulations & Happy Birthday @capt_amarinder #PunjabElection2017 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 11, 2017

Namaskar.Aadarniya @narendramodi ji , @AmitShah ji aur BJP ke sabhi karyakartao’n ko is shaandaar jeet ki bahut badhaai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 11, 2017

Congratulations @narendramodi ji for the phenomenal victory in #UP & #Uttarakhand.Ppl have voted & appreciated ur vision & sheer hard work.🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 11, 2017

There cannot be a better birthday gift then such a fabulous mandate. Congratulations & Happy Birthday @capt_amarinder #PunjabElection2017 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 11, 2017

Vishal Dadlani: Congratulations, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. I expected a strong BJP showing in UP, but this is above and beyond even that. No competition.

Congratulations, @narendramodi and @AmitShah . I expected a strong BJP showing in UP, but this is above & beyond even that. No competition! http://t.co/gTSE7H8odl — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 11, 2017

More from the world of Entertainment:

Neither defeat nor victory change the objective, or the reason for the struggle. We just have to keep working for a better India… Elections come and go. India is forever, India is not any party. India is all of us, together.

Hansal Mehta: What a win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh! Many did not see writing on the wall. 2019 is sealed… Here’s hoping this sweep is good for the country. The victory for BJP is great but it is a pity that a decent opposition is non-existent. Does not bode well.

What a win for BJP in UP! Many did not see writing on the wall. 2019 is sealed… Here’s hoping this sweep is good for the country. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 11, 2017

The victory for BJP is great but it is a pity that a decent opposition is non-existent. Does not bode well. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 11, 2017

Regulation not control. Efficiency not corruption. Respect not division. Art not propaganda. Governance not dictatorship. Peace not hatred… Regional parties are getting defunct. People are voting for national parties and more importantly voting for a national leader.

Regulation not control. Efficiency not corruption. Respect not division. Art not propaganda. Governance not dictatorship. Peace not hatred. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 11, 2017

Regional parties are getting defunct. People are voting for national parties and more importantly voting for a national leader. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 11, 2017

Time to review the parliamentary system and to perhaps move towards presidential system. I think the media’s predictions went wrong because they’ve continued to overestimate the complexity of the electorate. Times have changed.

Time to review the parliamentary system and to perhaps move towards presidential system. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 11, 2017

Five states of India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur had conducted elections today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd