Ekta Kapoor was asked about petrol price hike affecting Veere Di Wedding business and this is what she said

Producer Ekta Kapoor, whose film Veere Di Wedding is up for release on June 1, has an advice for the audience in the wake of petrol price hike in Mumbai, that it should spend more money on improving their theatrical experience than driving.

At the film’s music launch in the city on Tuesday evening, Ekta was asked if the business of Veere Di Wedding will be affected because of increase in petrol price. As the film’s other team members, including its primary cast and co-producer Rhea Kapoor, shared a laugh, Ekta replied, “No matter how much the petrol price rises, boys will take girls on a drive, and nowadays, girls are taking boys on a drive. I don’t think this is a film people will not watch because petrol prices are up. At this time, you need to spend less on driving and more in the theatres.”

The producer was, however, quick to add that her answer did not make much sense. “Not that there was any connection between the question and my answer,” she quipped, while also taking a dig at the reporter’s question.

Ekta was also asked about Veere Di Wedding facing issues from censor board and she said, “Our censor board has not given us any problem. I don’t want to talk more about it as we have not got censor certificate in our hands (yet).”

“Rhea (co-producer) and my father had also gone to the censor board for (the certification) and if they both can come along then it is not a film we should be ashamed of,” Ekta added.

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, Veere Di Wedding is a dramedy about four friends in their late 20s. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is set to clash at the box office with Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film, Bhavesh Joshi.

